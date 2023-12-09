Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: FGCU 3-7, Minnesota 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact FGCU proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Mighty Banyans at home to the tune of 87-54. The victory was just what FGCU needed coming off of a 99-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers earned a 76-65 victory over the Cornhuskers on Wednesday. The win was all the more spectacular given Minnesota was down 17 points with 1:15 left in the first half.

Minnesota's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joshua Ola-Joseph, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Hawkins, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 assists.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 3-7. As for the Golden Gophers, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

FGCU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 7-1-1 against the spread, Minnesota has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, FGCU is only 2-6 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FGCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 10-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

