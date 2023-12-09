Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: FGCU 3-7, Minnesota 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing at home against the FGCU Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Golden Gophers beat the Cornhuskers 76-65. The victory was all the more spectacular given Minnesota was down 17 points with 1:15 left in the first half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Minnesota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joshua Ola-Joseph, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds. Elijah Hawkins was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact FGCU proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Mighty Banyans 87-54 at home. The victory was just what FGCU needed coming off of a 99-62 loss in their prior matchup.

The losses dropped the Golden Gophers to 6-3 and the Cornhuskers to 7-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like FGCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.