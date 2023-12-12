Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: IUPUI 3-7, Minnesota 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Minnesota will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the IUPUI Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The timing is sure in Minnesota's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while IUPUI has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Minnesota has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 77-57 margin over the Eagles. The score was close at the half, but Minnesota pulled away in the second half with 40 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Minnesota to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Ihnen, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mike Mitchell Jr., who scored 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Jaguars, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-58 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. The over/under was set at 133 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Golden Gophers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.7 rebounds per game. Given Minnesota's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 23-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Gophers, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

