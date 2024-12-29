Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Morgan State 6-9, Minnesota 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Peacock

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Morgan State Bears will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Williams Arena. The Bears took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Golden Gophers, who come in off a win.

Minnesota took a loss when they played away from home on December 9th, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against FDU by a score of 74-60.

Minnesota can attribute much of their success to Dawson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Garcia also racked up five assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key player, earning 18 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Morgan State was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: Morgan State lost to Iowa State, and Morgan State lost bad. The score wound up at 99-72.

Morgan State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kameron Hobbs, who went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points plus four steals, and Amahrie Simpkins, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Simpkins had some trouble finding his footing against Campbell last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Minnesota's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Morgan State, they dropped their record down to 6-9 with the defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging 14.5. Given Minnesota's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.