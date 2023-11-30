Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: New Orleans 3-3, Minnesota 4-2

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing in front of their home fans against the New Orleans Privateers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Minnesota might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 86 points the game before, Minnesota faltered in their game. The match between the Golden Gophers and the Dons wasn't a total blowout, but with the Golden Gophers falling 76-58 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite the defeat, Minnesota had strong showings from Dawson Garcia, who scored 19 points along with 6 rebounds, and Pharrel Payne, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

New Orleans can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 79-74 victory over the Bears.

Their wins bumped the Golden Gophers to 4-2 and the Dons to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Minnesota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.