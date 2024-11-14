Halftime Report

North Texas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 23-14 lead against Minnesota.

If North Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, Minnesota will have to make due with a 2-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: North Texas 2-0, Minnesota 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Williams Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Neb.-Omaha, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Gophers.

Dawson Garcia was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, North Texas won against Evansville last Tuesday with 80 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Thursday. North Texas steamrolled past Wayland Baptist 80-38.

North Texas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Minnesota's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for North Texas, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Going forward, Minnesota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a stellar 23-6-1 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Golden Gophers slightly, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131 points.

