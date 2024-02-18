Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Rutgers 14-10, Minnesota 15-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Rutgers has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Rutgers, who comes in off a win.

Rutgers proved they can win big last Saturday (they won by 22) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted past the Wildcats 63-60. Rutgers was down 26-13 with 5:21 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Clifford Omoruyi and Jeremiah Williams were among the main playmakers for Rutgers as the former almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds and the latter scored 15 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Omoruyi has been hot recently, having posted three or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Minnesota and the Boilermakers on Thursday hardly resembled the 61-39 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Gophers took a 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Boilermakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Minnesota in their matchups with the Boilermakers: they've now lost four in a row.

Dawson Garcia put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. Cam Christie was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Scarlet Knights' win bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Golden Gophers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers and the Golden Gophers were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but the Scarlet Knights came up empty-handed after a 75-74 defeat. Can Rutgers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Rutgers has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.