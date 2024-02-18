Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Rutgers 14-10, Minnesota 15-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rutgers has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. Minnesota took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Rutgers, who comes in off a win.

Rutgers proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 22) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They had just enough and edged the Wildcats out 63-60. Rutgers was down 26-13 with 5:21 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Rutgers relied on the efforts of Clifford Omoruyi, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and nine rebounds, and Jeremiah Williams, who scored 15 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Omoruyi hasn't dropped below three blocks for three straight games.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Minnesota and the Boilermakers on Thursday hardly resembled the 61-39 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Gophers fell 84-76 to the Boilermakers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Minnesota in their matchups with the Boilermakers: they've now lost four in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Christie, who scored 13 points.

The Scarlet Knights' victory bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Golden Gophers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Minnesota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers and the Golden Gophers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but the Scarlet Knights came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Can Rutgers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rutgers has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.