Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Washington 10-10, Minnesota 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena. The Huskies are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Last Friday, Washington couldn't handle UCLA and fell 65-60.

The losing side was boosted by Great Osobor, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Washington struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Minnesota's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 73-51 punch to the gut against Michigan State. The Golden Gophers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 36-16.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. The game was his sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 11-10.

Washington couldn't quite finish off Minnesota in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 and fell 68-66. Can Washington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.