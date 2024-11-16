Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Yale 2-2, Minnesota 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Yale Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena.

The experts predicted Minnesota would be headed in after a victory, but North Texas made sure that didn't happen. Minnesota fell just short of North Texas by a score of 54-51 on Wednesday. The loss was the Golden Gophers' first of the season.

Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dawson Garcia, who went 6 for 9 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. That was a full 47.1% of Minnesota's points, marking the third time in a row he's posted more than a third of the team's points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Yale). They took their game on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 100-46 win over Emerson. With the Bulldogs ahead 50-14 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Yale was working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Emerson only posted nine.

Having lost for the first time this season, Minnesota fell to 2-1. As for Yale, their victory bumped their record up to 2-2.