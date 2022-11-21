Who's Playing

California Baptist @ Minnesota

Current Records: California Baptist 3-1; Minnesota 3-1

What to Know

The California Baptist Lancers will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Lancers picked up a 73-64 victory over the Washington Huskies this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for California Baptist was Taran Armstrong, who had 18 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 68-60 this past Thursday. The top scorer for the Golden Gophers was forward Dawson Garcia (17 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, California Baptist is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: California Baptist is stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. Minnesotas have had an even harder time: they are 22nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Lancers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.