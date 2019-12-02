How to watch Minnesota vs. Clemson: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Minnesota vs. Clemson basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Clemson (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 3-4; Clemson 5-2
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Monday at Williams Arena at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It looks like Clemson got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers, the Colorado Buffaloes took down the Tigers 71-67. The losing side was boosted by F Aamir Simms, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (21) and lost 73-68 to the DePaul Blue Demons. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of G Gabe Kalscheur, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Clemson isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Clemson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams last met four seasons ago as they fell 89-83 to Minnesota. Can the Tigers avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 30, 2015 - Minnesota 89 vs. Clemson 83
