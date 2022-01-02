Who's Playing

Illinois @ Minnesota

Current Records: Illinois 9-3; Minnesota 10-1

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost both of their matches to the Illinois Fighting Illini last season on scores of 65-92 and 63-94, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Golden Gophers will play host again and welcome Illinois to Williams Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The stars were brightly shining for Minnesota in a 72-56 win over the Green Bay Phoenix last Wednesday. Minnesota relied on the efforts of guard Payton Willis, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten assists, and forward Jamison Battle, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Illinois was a heavy favorite Wednesday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Missouri Tigers with a sharp 88-63 victory. Illinois' center Kofi Cockburn did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds.

The Golden Gophers are now 10-1 while the Fighting Illini sit at 9-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.8 on average. Less enviably, Illinois is stumbling into the game with the 39th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won seven out of their last ten games against Minnesota.