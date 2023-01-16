Who's Playing

Illinois @ Minnesota

Current Records: Illinois 12-5; Minnesota 7-8

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Golden Gophers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Williams Arena.

The Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against OSU, sneaking past 70-67. It took four tries, but Minnesota can finally say that they have a win on the road. Forward Dawson Garcia took over for Minnesota, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were able to grind out a solid victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, winning 75-66. Forward Dain Dainja and guard Matthew Mayer were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former had 20 points in addition to seven boards and the latter had 19 points in addition to six blocks.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 7-8 and Illinois to 12-5. Garcia will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 28 points along with nine rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Illinois' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won eight out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.