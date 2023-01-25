Who's Playing

Indiana @ Minnesota

Current Records: Indiana 13-6; Minnesota 7-11

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Michigan State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday IU proved too difficult a challenge. IU had enough points to win and then some against the Spartans, taking their contest 82-69. It was another big night for IU's forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 15 boards in addition to five blocks. Jackson-Davis has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 60-56 to the Michigan Wolverines. Forward Dawson Garcia had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over seven times en route to a 13-point finish.

The Hoosiers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

IU's win brought them up to 13-6 while Minnesota's loss pulled them down to 7-11. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: IU enters the matchup with a 50.80% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Gophers are stumbling into the game with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Minnesota.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Hoosiers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.