How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Minnesota

Current Records: Michigan 11-4; Minnesota 8-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be playing at home against the #19 Michigan Wolverines at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Minnesota in their past three games, so Michigan might be catching them at a good time.

The game between Minnesota and the Michigan State Spartans last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 74-58, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota's defeat came about despite a quality game from C Daniel Oturu, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Oturu.

Meanwhile, Michigan didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers last week, but they still walked away with an 84-78 victory. It was another big night for G Zavier Simpson, who had 22 points and nine assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Golden Gophers are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Gophers suffered a grim 76-49 defeat to the Wolverines when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked the Golden Gophers out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Wolverines with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.86

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Michigan have won seven out of their last eight games against Minnesota.