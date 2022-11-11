Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Minnesota

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-0; Minnesota 1-0

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Williams Arena.

Minnesota escaped with a win on Monday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. The Golden Gophers relied on the efforts of Ta'Lon Cooper, who almost posted a triple-double on 17 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds, and Dawson Garcia, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Mount Saint Mary Blue Knights 96-56 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.