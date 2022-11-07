Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Minnesota

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Williams Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Broncos (8-23), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Minnesota struggled last year, too, ending up 13-17.

A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: WMU was 14th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the squad coming up with only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). To make matters even worse for WMU, Minnesota was fifth best in turnovers per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with only 9.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.