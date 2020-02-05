How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Current Records: Wisconsin 13-9; Minnesota 11-10

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 1-5 against the Wisconsin Badgers since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Minnesota and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.

Minnesota came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday, falling 59-51. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Badgers escaped with a win against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nate Reuvers (15), guard D'Mitrik Trice (14), forward Aleem Ford (13), and guard Brevin Pritzl (10).

The Golden Gophers are now 11-10 while Wisconsin sits at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Wisconsin is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.35

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 124

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won five out of their last six games against Minnesota.