How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Minnesota
Current Records: Wisconsin 13-9; Minnesota 11-10
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 1-5 against the Wisconsin Badgers since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Minnesota and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 107 points combined.
Minnesota came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini last Thursday, falling 59-51. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a rough night: he played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Badgers escaped with a win against the Michigan State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 64-63. Wisconsin got double-digit scores from four players: forward Nate Reuvers (15), guard D'Mitrik Trice (14), forward Aleem Ford (13), and guard Brevin Pritzl (10).
The Golden Gophers are now 11-10 while Wisconsin sits at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Wisconsin is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.35
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won five out of their last six games against Minnesota.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Wisconsin 56 vs. Minnesota 51
- Jan 03, 2019 - Minnesota 59 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Minnesota 63
- Mar 05, 2017 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Wisconsin 78 vs. Minnesota 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Minnesota 49
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan St. falls again
Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games
-
Loyola-Chicago vs. ISU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Loyola-Chicago vs. Indiana State...
-
Villanova vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Villanova vs. Butler game 10,000...
-
Arkansas' Jones stars in loss to Auburn
Jones is carrying Arkansas, which put a scare into Auburn on Tuesday
-
Duke's Stanley throws down amazing jam
Stanley holds the Duke vertical jump record, and now you see how
-
Arkansas' Joe (knee) out indefinitely
Joe, Arkansas' second-leading scorer, is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed inflammation...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home