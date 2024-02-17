Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas 12-12, Miss. State 16-8

What to Know

Miss. State is 8-2 against the Razorbacks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Miss. State's and the Tigers' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Bulldogs blew past the Tigers 75-51. 75 seems to be a good number for Miss. State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Miss. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Matthews, who scored nine points along with seven rebounds and seven steals. Josh Hubbard was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with two steals.

Arkansas won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Volunteers at home and fell 92-63. Arkansas has struggled against the Volunteers recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 16-8. As for the Razorbacks, their loss dropped their record down to 12-12.

Looking forward, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Miss. State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs the Razorbacks over their last seven matchups.

Miss. State was able to grind out a solid win over the Razorbacks in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 70-64. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or do the Razorbacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 12-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas.