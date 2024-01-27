Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 16-3, Miss. State 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miss. State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Miss. State Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Gators and fell 79-70.

Josh Hubbard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points. Less helpful for Miss. State was D.J. Jeffries' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Miss. State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of 11 wins, Auburn's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell to the Crimson Tide 79-75. Auburn has struggled against Alabama recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Auburn's defeat came about despite a quality game from Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 rebounds. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 13-6 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miss. State came up short against Auburn in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 69-63. Will Miss. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Auburn is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Miss. State.