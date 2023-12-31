Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-7, Miss. State 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Humphrey Coliseum. Bethune-Cook. might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 26 turnovers on Friday.

Bethune-Cook. was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 98-54 defeat at the hands of the Knights. Bethune-Cook. has not had much luck with UCF recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Bethune-Cook.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Jakobi Heady, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bethune-Cook. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as UCF posted 22 assists.

Meanwhile, Miss. State entered their tilt with Rutgers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 70-60 on Saturday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 130.5 point over/under.

Miss. State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Matthews has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jimmy Bell Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 18 rebounds.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.