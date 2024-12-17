Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Central Michigan 5-4, Miss. State 9-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mississippi Coliseum -- Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi Coliseum -- Jackson, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mississippi Coliseum. The Chippewas are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Central Michigan would be headed in after a victory, but Valparaiso made sure that didn't happen. Central Michigan received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 93-77 to Valparaiso.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jakobi Heady, who posted 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Central Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Miss. State waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cowboys , sneaking past 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring match of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Hubbard led the charge by earning 16 points plus five assists and two steals. RJ Melendez was another key player, posting 18 points along with two steals.

Central Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Miss. State, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Central Michigan hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.