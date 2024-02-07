Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia 14-8, Miss. State 14-8

What to Know

Georgia has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Georgia was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gamecocks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 20 points along with two blocks. He didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Miss. State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 99-67 bruising that the Crimson Tide dished out on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss. State in their matchups with the Crimson Tide: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the loss, Miss. State had strong showings from Tolu Smith, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds, and Shakeel Moore, who scored 13 points along with two steals. Smith didn't help Miss. State's cause all that much against the Rebels last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Miss. State was Josh Hubbard's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-8 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 58-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 8-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Georgia.