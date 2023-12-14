Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miss. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 53-41.

If Miss. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Murray State will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Murray State 3-5, Miss. State 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss. State will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Murray State Racers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State's defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so Murray State's offense will have their work cut out for Murray State.

Miss. State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 106-76 victory over the Green Wave. With that win, Miss. State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Miss. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cameron Matthews, who scored 14 points along with six assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Matthews has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hubbard, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 53-49 to the Governors. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Murray State has scored all season.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Racers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Injury Report for Miss. State

Tolu Smith: out (Foot)

Injury Report for Murray State