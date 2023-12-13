Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Murray State 3-5, Miss. State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

What to Know

The Miss. State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Murray State Racers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Miss. State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 24 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Green Wave on the road to the tune of 106-76. With that victory, Miss. State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Miss. State's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cameron Matthews, who scored 14 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Hubbard, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Murray State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 53-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors. That's two games in a row now that Murray State has lost by exactly four points.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Racers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Murray State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.