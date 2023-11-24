Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-3, Miss. State 5-0

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Miss. State will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Nicholls State Colonels at 2:00 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Sunday, the Bulldogs earned a 66-57 win over the Wildcats. Miss. State was down 15-3 with 12:31 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy nine-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Hubbard, who scored 29 points. D.J. Jeffries was another key contributor, scoring 5 points along with 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 51 points in their last matchup, Nicholls State made sure to put some points up on the board against Blue Mountain on Tuesday. The Colonels simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Toppers 86-56 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, as Nicholls State's was.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 5-0 season records intact.

As mentioned, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nicholls State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 25.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 26-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.