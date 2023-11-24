Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-3, Miss. State 5-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the Miss. State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 51 points in their last match, Nicholls State made sure to put some points up on the board against Blue Mountain on Tuesday. The Colonels simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Toppers 86-56 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, as Nicholls State's was.

Meanwhile, Miss. State put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 66-57. Miss. State was down 15-3 with 12:31 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy nine-point win.

Josh Hubbard was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points. D.J. Jeffries was another key contributor, scoring 5 points along with 10 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Colonels to 3-3 and the Toppers to 0-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Nicholls State and Miss. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nicholls State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Nicholls State couldn't quite finish off Miss. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 68-66. Can Nicholls State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.