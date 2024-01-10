Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee 11-3, Miss. State 11-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tennessee Volunteers and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum. Miss. State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Tennessee, who comes in off a win.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Rebels at home to the tune of 90-64. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as Tennessee did.

Tennessee relied on the efforts of Zakai Zeigler, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists, and Jonas Aidoo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Zeigler posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmai Mashack, who scored ten points.

Meanwhile, Miss. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-62 defeat to the Gamecocks. Miss. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Volunteers' victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-3. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 23.09 points. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee beat Miss. State 70-59 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.