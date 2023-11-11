Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: UT Martin 1-0, Miss. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miss. State Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Miss. State had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They enjoyed a cozy 71-56 win over the Sun Devils on Wednesday.

Jimmy Bell Jr. and Trey Fort were among the main playmakers for Miss. State as the former earned 13 points along with 9 rebounds and the latter earned 21 points.

Meanwhile, UT Martin gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put a hurting on the Tigers at home to the tune of 104-76. With UT Martin ahead 53-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Skyhawks, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Looking forward, the game looks promising for Miss. State, as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-14 record against the spread.

Everything came up roses for Miss. State against UT Martin in their previous meeting back in December of 2017 as the squad secured a 92-61 win. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or does UT Martin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 21.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won both of the games they've played against UT Martin in the last 8 years.