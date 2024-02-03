Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 9-11, Miss Valley State 0-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Arkansas Pine Bluff will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Arkansas Pine Bluff has not done well against the Tigers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Golden Lions enjoyed a cozy 86-70 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 21st matchup. They suffered a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of the Jaguars on Monday. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with the Jaguars recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Southern U. posted 19 assists.

The Golden Lions are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-11 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-21 with that defeat, which was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 52.5 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is the Delta Devils. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas Pine Bluff is a big 10-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.