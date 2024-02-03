Who's Playing
Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils
Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 9-11, Miss Valley State 0-21
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Arkansas Pine Bluff will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Even though Arkansas Pine Bluff has not done well against the Tigers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Golden Lions enjoyed a cozy 86-70 victory over the Tigers.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 21st matchup. They suffered a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of the Jaguars on Monday. Miss Valley State has not had much luck with the Jaguars recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Southern U. posted 19 assists.
The Golden Lions are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-11 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-21 with that defeat, which was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 52.5 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is the Delta Devils. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arkansas Pine Bluff is a big 10-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 148 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Miss Valley State 78 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 88 vs. Miss Valley State 72
- Feb 26, 2022 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 93 vs. Miss Valley State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 74 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 82 vs. Miss Valley State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 92 vs. Miss Valley State 52
- Mar 07, 2020 - Miss Valley State 74 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 80 vs. Miss Valley State 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 91 vs. Miss Valley State 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 64 vs. Miss Valley State 52