Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 7-9, Miss Valley State 0-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bethune-Cook., who comes in off a win.

The matchup between Bethune-Cook. and Southern Utah on Monday hardly resembled the 60-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats skirted past the Jaguars 83-81.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 17th contest. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 93-61 bruising that the Tigers dished out on Monday. Miss Valley State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though they lost, Miss Valley State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Delta Devils, their loss was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-17.

Bethune-Cook. beat Miss Valley State 77-71 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won both of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 2 years.