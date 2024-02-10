Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Jackson State 8-14, Miss Valley State 0-22

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Jackson State is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Jackson State and 24 for the Delta Devils dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Jackson State on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. Jackson State has struggled against the Jaguars recently, as their game on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17% worse than the opposition, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 83-77 to the Golden Lions.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, their defeat was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-22.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizable advantage in that area, the Delta Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jackson State beat the Delta Devils 68-60 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Jackson State repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jackson State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.