Halftime Report

Miss Valley State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Prairie View 10-17, Miss Valley State 0-27

How To Watch

What to Know

Prairie View is 9-1 against the Delta Devils since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Prairie View and 29 for the Delta Devils dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Panthers couldn't handle the Golden Lions and fell 72-59.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. Their painful 73-52 loss to the Tigers might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost three in a row.

The Panthers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season. As for the Delta Devils, their loss was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-27.

Going forward, Prairie View shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Miss Valley State.

Prairie View was able to grind out a solid victory over the Delta Devils when the teams last played back in January, winning 71-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Prairie View since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Prairie View is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.