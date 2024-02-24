Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Texas So. 10-14, Miss Valley State 0-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miss Valley State is 1-9 against the Tigers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

On Monday, the Delta Devils lost to the Hornets on the road by a decisive 61-46 margin.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Jaguars 68-56 on Monday.

The Delta Devils dropped their record down to 0-26 with that defeat, which was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.2 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 10-14.

Miss Valley State was dealt a punishing 93-61 defeat at the hands of the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January. Will Miss Valley State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.