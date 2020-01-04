How to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Auburn 12-0; Mississippi State 9-3

What to Know

The #8 Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Tigers were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Lipscomb Bisons 86-59 on Sunday. Auburn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Danjel Purifoy, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds, and F Isaac Okoro, who had 14 points along with three blocks. Purifoy's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks two weeks ago. Purifoy's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, MSU ended the year with a bang, routing the Kent State Golden Flashes 96-68 on Monday. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for MSU yet.

Auburn is now 12-0 while MSU sits at 9-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won three out of their last five games against Mississippi State.