How to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Auburn 12-0; Mississippi State 9-3
What to Know
The #8 Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Tigers were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Lipscomb Bisons 86-59 on Sunday. Auburn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Danjel Purifoy, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds, and F Isaac Okoro, who had 14 points along with three blocks. Purifoy's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks two weeks ago. Purifoy's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, MSU ended the year with a bang, routing the Kent State Golden Flashes 96-68 on Monday. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for MSU yet.
Auburn is now 12-0 while MSU sits at 9-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won three out of their last five games against Mississippi State.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Auburn 80 vs. Mississippi State 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - Mississippi State 92 vs. Auburn 84
- Jan 13, 2018 - Auburn 76 vs. Mississippi State 68
- Feb 07, 2017 - Auburn 98 vs. Mississippi State 92
- Mar 05, 2016 - Mississippi State 79 vs. Auburn 66
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State
The No. 5 Buckeyes have a serious flaw and if they don't get it fixed soon, they could be out...
-
Memphis vs. Georgia: Preview, prediction
The No. 9 Tigers face the Bulldogs on CBS
-
UTEP's Terry out of hospital
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
Expert Picks for Saturday's big games
No. 16 West Virginia at No. 5 Kansas and Indiana at No. 15 Maryland highlight Saturday's slate
-
Izzo invites fan to team facility
Masato Nakamura was invited to two days of practices, film sessions and got upgraded game tickets
-
Women's power rankings: UConn No. 5
The Bears, who won the NCAA Tournament title last season, face the Huskies next week in a top-10...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic