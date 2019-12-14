How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kansas State basketball game
Who's Playing
Kansas State @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Kansas State 6-3; Mississippi State 6-2
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kansas State Wildcats will meet up at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
MSU came up short against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Thursday, falling 74-67. MSU got a solid performance out of F Reggie Perry, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for K-State against the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday as the team secured an 86-41 victory. The over/under? 127. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.
Mississippi State's defeat took them down to 6-2 while Kansas State's victory pulled them up to 6-3. A win for MSU would reverse both their bad luck and Kansas State's good luck. We'll see if MSU manages to pull off that tough task or if the Wildcats keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
