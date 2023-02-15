Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Kentucky 16-9; Mississippi State 17-8

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 1-8 against the Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. MSU and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, MSU beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 70-64 this past Saturday. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dashawn Davis (17), guard Shakeel Moore (12), forward Tolu Smith (11), and guard Cameron Matthews (10).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Wildcats this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 75-68. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds along with four blocks.

Mississippi State's win lifted them to 17-8 while Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 16-9. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if UK bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won eight out of their last nine games against Mississippi State.