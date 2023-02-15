Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Kentucky 16-9; Mississippi State 17-8
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 1-8 against the Kentucky Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. MSU and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, MSU beat the Arkansas Razorbacks 70-64 this past Saturday. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dashawn Davis (17), guard Shakeel Moore (12), forward Tolu Smith (11), and guard Cameron Matthews (10).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Wildcats this past Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 75-68. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds along with four blocks.
Mississippi State's win lifted them to 17-8 while Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 16-9. We'll see if MSU can repeat their recent success or if UK bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won eight out of their last nine games against Mississippi State.
- Jan 25, 2022 - Kentucky 82 vs. Mississippi State 74
- Mar 11, 2021 - Mississippi State 74 vs. Kentucky 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Kentucky 78 vs. Mississippi State 73
- Feb 04, 2020 - Kentucky 80 vs. Mississippi State 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Kentucky 71 vs. Mississippi State 67
- Jan 22, 2019 - Kentucky 76 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Jan 23, 2018 - Kentucky 78 vs. Mississippi State 65
- Jan 17, 2017 - Kentucky 88 vs. Mississippi State 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Mississippi State 74