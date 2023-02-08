Who's Playing

LSU @ Mississippi State

Current Records: LSU 12-11; Mississippi State 15-8

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the LSU Tigers since March 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. MSU and LSU will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a win, while LSU will be looking to regain their footing.

MSU strolled past the Missouri Tigers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 63-52. It was another big night for MSU's forward Tolu Smith, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, LSU came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday, falling 79-69. The losing side was boosted by forward Derek Fountain, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

MSU's victory brought them up to 15-8 while LSU's loss pulled them down to 12-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, LSU has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against LSU.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last ten games against Mississippi State.