Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Mississippi State

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 22-11; Mississippi State 21-12

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET March 14 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Bulldogs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 72-49 punch to the gut against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Friday. Guard Shakeel Moore wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Moore played for 33 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Panthers suffered a grim 96-69 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils this past Thursday. Despite the loss, Pitt had strong showings from guard Nike Sibande, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who had 14 points along with eight boards.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs enter the game with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Pitt ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.