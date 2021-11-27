Who's Playing

Richmond @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Richmond 3-3; Mississippi State 4-1

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Richmond Spiders at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like the Bulldogs got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 72-58 fall against the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday. Forward Garrison Brooks wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Brooks played for 33 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

As for Richmond, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 86-80 to the Maryland Terrapins. Despite the loss, the Spiders got a solid performance out of forward Grant Golden, who had 18 points and five assists along with six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put MSU at 4-1 and Richmond at 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: MSU comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 56. Less enviably, the Spiders have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.

Mar 25, 2021 - Mississippi State 68 vs. Richmond 67

Injury Report for Mississippi State

KeShawn Murphy: Out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Richmond