How to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Tennessee 12-8; Mississippi State 13-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. MSU and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73 points per game.

After constant struggles on the road, the Bulldogs have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the Florida Gators on Tuesday 78-71. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to forward Reggie Perry, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Robert Woodard II, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Tennessee on Tuesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-58 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Jordan Bowden wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and played for 36 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting.

MSU came up short against Tennessee when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 83-76. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Volunteers with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.