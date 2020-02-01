How to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Tennessee 12-8; Mississippi State 13-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. MSU and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73 points per game.
After constant struggles on the road, the Bulldogs have finally found some success away from home. They took their contest against the Florida Gators on Tuesday 78-71. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to forward Reggie Perry, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Robert Woodard II, who had 16 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Tennessee on Tuesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-58 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Guard Jordan Bowden wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and played for 36 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting.
MSU came up short against Tennessee when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 83-76. The loss knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Volunteers with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Tennessee 83 vs. Mississippi State 76
- Mar 05, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Mississippi State 54
- Mar 09, 2018 - Tennessee 62 vs. Mississippi State 59
- Feb 27, 2018 - Tennessee 76 vs. Mississippi State 54
- Feb 04, 2017 - Mississippi State 64 vs. Tennessee 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Tennessee 91 vs. Mississippi State 74
- Jan 16, 2016 - Tennessee 80 vs. Mississippi State 75
