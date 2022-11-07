Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Mississippi State

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 23-12 last season and made it as far as the NCAA tournament play-in game but was eliminated by the Texas Southern Tigers 76-67. MSU had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 60-57 by the Virginia Cavaliers.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.