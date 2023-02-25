Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Texas A&M 20-7; Mississippi State 18-10

What to Know

The #25 Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Aggies and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, A&M beat the Tennessee Volunteers 68-63 on Tuesday. A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV did his thing and had 25 points.

Meanwhile, MSU lost 66-64 to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard Nick Honor with 0:04 left to play. Guard Dashawn Davis had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Aggies are now 20-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 18-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But MSU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives MSU a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State and Texas A&M both have five wins in their last ten games.