Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Texas A&M 20-7; Mississippi State 18-10
What to Know
The #25 Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. The Aggies and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A&M will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, A&M beat the Tennessee Volunteers 68-63 on Tuesday. A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV did his thing and had 25 points.
Meanwhile, MSU lost 66-64 to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard Nick Honor with 0:04 left to play. Guard Dashawn Davis had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.
The Aggies are now 20-7 while the Bulldogs sit at 18-10. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: A&M have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But MSU is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives MSU a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Mississippi State and Texas A&M both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Mississippi State 64
- Mar 03, 2021 - Mississippi State 63 vs. Texas A&M 57
- Jan 13, 2021 - Texas A&M 56 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas A&M 87 vs. Mississippi State 75
- Mar 14, 2019 - Mississippi State 80 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Mississippi State 92 vs. Texas A&M 81
- Feb 20, 2018 - Mississippi State 93 vs. Texas A&M 81
- Jan 14, 2017 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Texas A&M 59
- Feb 24, 2016 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Mississippi State 66
- Jan 06, 2016 - Texas A&M 61 vs. Mississippi State 60