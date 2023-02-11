Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Mississippi Valley State
Current Records: Alabama A&M 9-15; Mississippi Valley State 3-22
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils haven't won a game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since Feb. 10 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Delta Devils and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The contest between Mississippi Valley State and the Alcorn State Braves on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mississippi Valley State falling 81-70 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 66-60 to the Grambling Tigers.
The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 3-22 and the Bulldogs at 9-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Delta Devils are stumbling into the game with the 353rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Mississippi Valley State, Alabama A&M ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama A&M 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Alabama A&M 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alabama A&M 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Mississippi Valley State 67 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Jan 13, 2020 - Mississippi Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Mississippi Valley State 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Mississippi Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 63
- Feb 05, 2018 - Mississippi Valley State 77 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Jan 08, 2018 - Alabama A&M 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 68 vs. Alabama A&M 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Alabama A&M 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 76
- Feb 08, 2016 - Mississippi Valley State 66 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 11, 2016 - Mississippi Valley State 79 vs. Alabama A&M 73