Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 9-15; Mississippi Valley State 3-22

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Mississippi Valley State and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrison Complex. The Delta Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Alabama A&M and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2020.

Mississippi Valley State ended up a good deal behind the Alcorn State Braves when they played on Monday, losing 81-70.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 66-60 to the Grambling Tigers.

The losses put Mississippi Valley State at 3-22 and the Bulldogs at 9-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Delta Devils are 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Mississippi Valley State, Alabama A&M ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M both have seven wins in their last 14 games.