Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Alcorn State 16-12; Mississippi Valley State 5-25

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-14 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Delta Devils and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but on Saturday Mississippi Valley State sidestepped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a 78-74 win.

Meanwhile, the Braves beat the Texas Southern Tigers 89-81 on Monday.

Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 20-10 record against the spread.

Mississippi Valley State is now 5-25 while Alcorn State sits at 16-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Delta Devils are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.1 on average. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alcorn State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Mississippi Valley State.