Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Mississippi Valley State
Current Records: Alcorn State 16-12; Mississippi Valley State 5-25
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-14 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Delta Devils and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but on Saturday Mississippi Valley State sidestepped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions for a 78-74 win.
Meanwhile, the Braves beat the Texas Southern Tigers 89-81 on Monday.
Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 20-10 record against the spread.
Mississippi Valley State is now 5-25 while Alcorn State sits at 16-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Delta Devils are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.1 on average. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
Odds
The Braves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Alcorn State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Mississippi Valley State 70
- Mar 03, 2022 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 69
- Feb 07, 2022 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Mississippi Valley State 56
- Jan 16, 2021 - Alcorn State 71 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alcorn State 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 88
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alcorn State 105 vs. Mississippi Valley State 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Mississippi Valley State 76 vs. Alcorn State 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Mississippi Valley State 57
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alcorn State 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 90
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alcorn State 77 vs. Mississippi Valley State 63
- Mar 07, 2017 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Alcorn State 88 vs. Mississippi Valley State 78
- Jan 14, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 84 vs. Alcorn State 77
- Mar 09, 2016 - Mississippi Valley State 64 vs. Alcorn State 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Alcorn State 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Alcorn State 93 vs. Mississippi Valley State 87