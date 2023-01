Who's Playing

Grambling @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Grambling 10-7; Mississippi Valley State 2-18

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mississippi Valley State and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrison Complex. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Delta Devils were just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Meanwhile, Grambling came up short against the Southern Jaguars on Saturday, falling 81-73.

Mississippi Valley State is now 2-18 while Grambling sits at 10-7. Mississippi Valley State is 2-15 after losses this year, the Tigers 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won eight out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.