Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: North Alabama 3-0; Mississippi Valley State 0-4

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will be playing at home against the North Alabama Lions at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. North Alabama will be strutting in after a win while the Delta Devils will be stumbling in from a loss.

Mississippi Valley State came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday, falling 60-52.

Meanwhile, the Lions took their contest at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 100-60 victory over the Blue Mountain College Toppers.

Mississippi Valley State is now 0-4 while North Alabama sits at 3-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mississippi Valley State is 358th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 52.5 on average. North Alabama's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 57.80% field goal percentage, good for 348th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Alabama have won both of the games they've played against Mississippi Valley State in the last eight years.