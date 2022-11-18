Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: North Alabama 3-0; Mississippi Valley State 0-4

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are home Friday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the North Alabama Lions at 8 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where North Alabama won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Delta Devils came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday, falling 60-52.

Meanwhile, the Lions simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Blue Mountain College Toppers at home 100-60.

Mississippi Valley State is now 0-4 while North Alabama sits at 3-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mississippi Valley State is 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 52.5 on average. North Alabama's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 57.80% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Alabama won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Mississippi Valley State.